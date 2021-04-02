Dearborn police seek 3 who discharged fire extinguisher while trespassing

article

Dearborn police are looking for three people after a fire extinguisher was discharged while they were trespassing on the roof of a parking garage.

Police said three males discharged the fire extinguisher around 6 p.m. Monday at the Wagner Parking Deck at 1034 Monroe.

This is not the first reported damage at the garage. Police said there have been incidents of loitering, graffiti, and property destruction.

"This type of behavior is dangerous. Our residents and guests deserve a safe and secure business and entertainment venue. With help from the community, we will identify these individuals and hold them accountable," said police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-2240.