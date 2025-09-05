Dearborn police chief announces penalty for officer who brushed off man before alleged hit-and-run

article

The Brief Dearborn police have completed an internal investigation of an officer. Chief Issa Shahin said the officer will be suspended and undergo training. The officer is said to have brushed off a man concerned for his safety who hours later, was critically injured in a hit-and-run.



The Dearborn police officer accused of brushing off a man concerned for his safety who was later allegedly run down, has been disciplined.

The backstory:

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shanin said that the unnamed officer will serve an unpaid suspension and undergo additional training.

Shahin said the decision took place after an internal investigation by the department.

"After careful review, it was determined that the interaction did not reflect the standards of service that our community expects and deserves," Shahin said. "I thank our residents for their patience and understanding as we investigated and reviewed this incident."

The victim, Haider Alfadawi, recorded himself going into the Dearborn Police Department on Saturday to follow up on a report after he said that he had been assaulted at his home earlier in the week on Aug. 21.

During that visit, he told police that he was concerned for his safety, but the officer he spoke to allegedly dismissed him rudely.

Victim Haider Alfadawi

Later that same night, Alfadawi was crossing Michigan Avenue when he was struck by a driver, identified as 38-year-old Murtadha Alizairij. Security video showed Alizairij swerving to hit Alfadawi. Alizairij fled the scene but turned himself into police about a half hour later.

Alfadawi suffered critical injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

The police officer that Alfadawi spoke to before the hit-and-run was moved to administrative duty while their interaction was internally reviewed.

Alfadawi works for Alizairij, and the hit-and-run is believed to have stemmed from a dispute involving a traffic ticket.

Alizairij was given a $750,000 bond on Monday, with no 10%.

Suspect Murtadha Alizairij.

Shahin said the department takes the public's concerns seriously and remains committed to the community it serves.

"While this incident is an important reminder that, as a department, we must always strive to do better," Shahin said. "I also want to recognize the overwhelming positive impact our officers make every day."

Alizairij was charged Monday with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, and motor vehicle advisory.