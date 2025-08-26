Dearborn man reported fearing for his safety before driver intentionally ran him down

The Brief A man recorded himself telling Dearborn police that he feared for his safety before being intentionally run down. Haider Alfadawi is in critical condition after a driver hit him Saturday on Michigan Avenue. The officer who spoke to Alfadawi before the hit-and-run is now under review.



Not long after telling Dearborn police that he feared for his safety, a driver ran down a man in what is believed to be an intentional attack.

Haider Alfadawi is now fighting for his life.

The backstory:

Alfadawi recorded himself going into the Dearborn Police Department on Saturday to follow up on a report after he reported that he had been assaulted at his home earlier in the week. During that visit, he told police that he was concerned for his safety, but the officer he spoke to allegedly brushed him off.

Later that night, Alfadawi was crossing Michigan Avenue when he was struck by a driver, identified as 38-year-old Murtadha Alizairij. Security video showed Alizairij swerving to hit Alfadawi. Alizairij fled the scene but turned himself into police about a half hour later. Alfadawi works for Alizairij, and the hit-and-run is believed to have stemmed from a dispute involving a traffic ticket.

Haider Alfadawi

Alfadawi suffered critical injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, his attorney Amir Makled said.

"He's really going to have a very difficult quality of life moving forward, if he survives," Makled said. "We want justice for Haider. We want to confirm that he's going to have a full recovery, and that's the very first and most important thing."

Dig deeper:

The police officer that Alfadawi spoke to before the hit-and-run was moved to administrative duty while their interaction is reviewed by the Dearborn Police Department.

"Public safety is our highest priority, and we take every concern seriously. We understand the community has questions and are committed to ensuring trust through transparency and accountability," Chief Issa Shahin said.

What's next:

Alizairij was charged Monday with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, and motor vehicle advisory.

He is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $750,000 bond.