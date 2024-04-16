Major upgrades will close 3 Dearborn pools this summer

Major upgrades are coming to three Dearborn public pools.

The pools - Ten Eyck, Lapeer, and Summer Stephens - were built in the 1950s and haven't undergone massive renovations since shortly after they opened, the city said. Over the past few decades, the pools have only had basic repairs, modifications, and aesthetic changes.

These pools will get upgraded water filtration, circulation, electrical, and water distribution systems. Pool decks will also be replaced.

As a result, these three pools will be closed this summer. Dunworth and Ford Woods pools and the city’s four splash pads will be open this summer. They open for the season on May 25.

"With more pools per capita than any other city in Michigan, Dearborn’s aquatic facilities are a staple of our community. For countless Dearborn families - including my own - summer memories are made at the City’s community pools," Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. "This monumental project will bring our pools into the 21st century, making them safer and more accessible to ensure that every Dearborn resident has a positive, memorable experience at our neighborhood pools."

The $5,371,430 in improvements will be funded by the City’s Park Equity and Access for Citizen Engagement (PEACE) Project,