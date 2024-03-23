Dearborn Public Schools releases 2024-25 calendar

article



Dearborn Public Schools this week released the tentative calendar for the 2024-25 school year.

As it has for the last several years, school will resume on the Monday before Labor Day - Aug. 26, 2024 - with a half day for all students. Schools will be closed Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day weekend. District teachers report back to work on Aug. 21, 2024. Kindergarten and Young 5s students will have a soft start with half days the entire first week of schools - Aug. 26 to 29.

Open houses at each school will again be held before class starts so students can meet their new teachers and see their buildings before the first day of class. Open houses are tentatively scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 in the afternoon.

The district will also continue with the early release days most Tuesdays. From September through May, students will get out of school 90 minutes early every Tuesday that they have class. Teachers use this time for professional development. Students also will have three Tuesdays off while teachers have professional development days, including Oct. 1, 2024; Nov. 5, 2024 (election day); and Feb. 25, 2025.

Other days off include Nov. 27 to 29 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 23, 2024 through Jan. 3, 2025 for winter break; Jan. 20, 2025 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Feb. 17, 2025 for Presidents Day; March 24 to 31, 2025 for spring break and Eid; April 18, 2025 for Good Friday; and May 26, 2025 for Memorial Day. The last day of school for next school year is set for Friday, June 6, 2025, and it will be a half day.

All students will have a half day on Jan. 6, 2025 as the second semester starts. Middle and high school students will also have a half day on Jan. 7, and elementary students will have a half day on Oct. 25.

Many factors go into setting the school calendar each year. State law dictates the minimum number of days and minutes students must be in class. The district also considers the Wayne County RESA Common Calendar and negotiates other specifics with the Dearborn Federation of Teachers as part of that contract.

School start times and end times this year will remain the same for next year. Those times include:

High school - 7:50 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., half day ending at 10:55 a.m., early release Tuesdays ending at 1:15 p.m.

Middle school and K-8 campuses - 8:25 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., half day ending at 11:30 a.m., early release Tuesdays ending at 1:50 p.m. This includes all of McCollough Elementary and Salina Elementary and Intermediate.

Elementary School - 9:00 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., half day ending at 12:05 p.m., early release at 2:25 p.m.

Lowrey School - Elementary 8:15 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., half day ending at 11:20 a.m. and early release ending at 1:40 p.m. Middle school 8:10 a.m. to 3:05 p.m., half days ending at 11:15 a.m., early release at 1:35 p.m.

Early College at HFC 8:00 a.m. to 2:25 p.m., half day ending at 10:45 a.m. and early release at 12:55.

The Heights Campus: DCMST, MBCC and Magnet High - 8:05 a.m. to 2:25 p.m., half day ending at 10:45 a.m., early release at 12:55 p.m. STEM Middle School 7:50 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., half day ending at 10:55 a.m. and early release at 1:15 p.m.