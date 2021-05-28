Dearborn Rep. Debbie Dingell discharged from hospital after emergency surgery

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell has been released from the hospital after she underwent surgery for a perforated ulcer a week ago.

In a statement, the Democratic Congresswoman said her experience after receiving emergency surgery was one "I hope to never have again."

"This incident taught me, and now I hope others, that even everyday medicines can cause serious consequences. Speaking with your doctor regularly about what’s best for you is incredibly important," she said in a statement.

Dingell was admitted into George Washington University Hospital last Friday and had a successful procedure before taking a few days off for rest.

Speaking with FOX 2 on Sunday, she said she felt better but advised people to be more careful about over-counter drugs.

The 67-year-old 12th District rep. attributed her health scare to NSAIDs or anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and acetaminophen.

RELATED: Phone call with US Rep. Debbie Dingell as she recovers from emergency surgery

Dingell also said she needs to be "particularly careful" for the next two weeks and was advised to pace herself until then.

Advertisement

She added plans to give up Diet Coke and take the Michigan governor's advice to eat more vegetables.