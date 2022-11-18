Dearborn resident donates $2,500 for police K-9s after department doesn't win grant

article

The Dearborn Police Department was in a contest for a grant that would support its K-9 department but unfortunately did not win.

While the contest was ongoing, the department said a resident, Ahmad Nehme, reached out and said he would donate $2,500 if the department didn't receive the grant.

Nehme gave the department a check on Friday.

Several Michigan law enforcement agencies were in the Aftermath K-9 Grant contest, which was open to voting. The Kent County Sheriff's Office in west Michigan received $250 for an honorable mention.