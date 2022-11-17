Police K-9 helps rescue 80-year-old hunter in northern Michigan

article

A Michigan State Police K-9 helped save a missing hunter Wednesday after he was lost in the cold for hours.

The 80-year-old hunter was tracking a deer in Crawford County's Lovells Township. His wife told troopers that he had been gone for about three hours, and she heard him fire several shots, meaning he was lost. She called for help around 6:40 p.m.

Troopers brought K-9 Loki and called an aviation unit to help them search. The dog tracked the hunter to about .66 miles north of his home, and he was found along the North Branch of the Au Sable River.

The hunter wasn't injured, but he was cold and had fallen into the river three times. A trooper gave the man his shirt, gloves, and coat until the Lovells Township Fire and Rescue arrived.

That unit used a canoe to get the man out of the woods. He was taken to a hospital and was doing well when he was released, police said.