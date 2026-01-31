Dearborn sets timeline for superintendent search, including meetings and survey for public input

article

Following the departure of Glenn Maleyko as he became the state superintendent, Dearborn Public Schools is kicking off its search for a new leader.

The Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education has sketched out the timeline for the search.

The process will open with the chance for the public to offer input on what they would like to see in the next leader of the third largest school district in Michigan.

On Jan. 27, 2026, the Board met with representatives from the Michigan Leadership Institute to talk in more detail about how the superintendent search would work, setting key dates, and establishing where and how interviews would take place, among other topics. The Michigan Leadership Institute (MLI) was hired to lead the superintendent search.

The current timeline calls for a new superintendent to start on July 1.

The timeline starts with gathering input from Feb. 2 to 16 on what district stakeholders would like to see in the next superintendent. Online surveys will be available in English, Arabic and Spanish for parents, staff, residents, local officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders to offer input.

Michigan Leadership Institute will also hold a series of stakeholder meetings on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 with different groups, including employees, local government officials, union representatives and others. Public meetings for parents and community members will be held on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The morning meeting will be in the team room at William Ford Elementary School, 14749 Alber St., Dearborn, and the evening meeting is scheduled at the Administrative Service Center, 18700 Audette St., Dearborn. Those who attend the meetings will talk about characteristics for the future superintendent as well as information about Dearborn Public Schools that should be included in a job posting. For the evening meeting, translators will be available for those speaking Arabic and Spanish.

MLI will use the feedback from the community to draft a job posting recruiting applicants wanting to become superintendent. The Board of Education has asked that ads be placed nationally, but MLI cautioned trustees that most applicants will probably already have ties of some sort to Michigan. Michigan requires a license for school administrators. Someone from out-of-state could still start the position as long as they work to become licensed within a few years.

MLI expects to post the job opening on Feb. 20 and accept applications through 4 p.m. on March 27. The firm will talk to applicants and do an initial screening of each. In April, the trustees will review the applications, select the candidates to interview, hold first interviews, select finalists, and hold final interviews. The names of those who applied will not be made public unless that person is selected for an interview.

Initial 90-minute interviews, tentatively scheduled for April 14 to 16, will be open to the public and shown live on the district’s YouTube Channel. They will not be available for on-demand viewing until after the interviews are complete. Finalists for the job are expected to return to the district on April 22 and 23 for tours, stakeholder meetings, and meet and greets. Finalist interviews are currently scheduled for April 24. The board could then name a new superintendent in early May, but the appointment would not be official until both sides agree on a contract.

The Dearborn Schools Board of Education trustees also serve as the Board of Education for Henry Ford College. They are expected to select a new college president in early April. Any hiccups in that process could impact dates for the Superintendent Search.



