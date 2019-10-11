Death of visiting student during MSU homecoming investigated

Police at Michigan State University say they're investigating the death of a visitor during homecoming weekend.

Alaina Hopkinson was a freshman at GVSU and was visiting friends at MSU. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 28, she was found unresponsive and did not appear to be breathing after taking a nap in one of the residence halls.

Emergency personnel transported her to Sparrow Hospital, and she was pronounced dead.

MSUPD says a cause of death hasn't been determined yet.

Hopkinson had a previous medical condition but autopsy results are pending. Toxicology results will take several weeks.

An obituary states Hopkinson was 17 years old and graduated from Clarkston High School last year with honors.

