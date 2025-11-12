'Death to Warren PD': Man accused of threatening police, judge

article

The Brief A man is accused of threatening Warren police and a judge. The threats were sent to a scanner Facebook page. Andrew Roberts is now facing several felony charges.



A man who allegedly sent threats directed at Warren police and a judge to a social media page is now facing felony charges.

Andrew Roberts, 42, from Warren, is charged with false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. He is also facing resisting and obstructing arrest, a charge added because of his alleged behavior during his arrest. Additionally, he is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.

"We will not tolerate threats meant to intimidate police officers or judges," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "Such conduct endangers public safety and undermines confidence in our courts. These charges send a clear message that these actions have serious consequences."

The backstory:

In late October, a scanner page on Facebook reported to Warren police that it had received a message from Roberts that said, "Death to Warren PD." A photo with a photo of a person shooting a handgun near a patrol vehicle was also sent with the message, "When this starts to happen you’ll know why."

He also allegedly sent messages that said, "Death to Judge Faunce" and "death to Chris Wells with Warren PD."

What's next:

Roberts was arraigned last week, and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond for the threat charges, and $100,000 cash/surety for the obstruction charge.

He is due back in court on Nov. 19 for a probable cause hearing.