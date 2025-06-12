article

Officials investigating the deaths of two campers found on Isle Royale have identified both bodies.

The National Park Service has been looking into the case since rangers first learned about the deceased individuals this past weekend.

What we know:

Two deceased campers found by park rangers on the remote island of Isle Royale on Monday morning have been identified, NPS said Thursday.

After learning about the bodies, rangers hiked out to South Lake Desor Campground, confirming reports brought in by others on the island over the weekend.

Their next of kin have been notified, according to a press release.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any cause of death.

They added there was no known threat to the public in the news release.

Dig deeper:

Officials needed a fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter to assist with transpiration during the investigation.

On Wednesday, the FBI confirmed its members had been on the island assisting with the investigation.

The bodies were discovered at a campground near the Greenstone Ridge trail, next to an inland lake, several miles east of Windigo.