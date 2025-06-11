The Brief The FBI is assisting in the investigation of two campers found dead on Isle Royale on Monday. The National Parks Service confirmed the bodies of two campers were found at a remote campground after reports came in on Sunday. The FBI did not confirm if it had opened an investigation into the deaths.



Federal law enforcement is involved in the investigation of two dead hikers found by park staff on Isle Royale Monday morning.

Members with the FBI had visited the island, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Isle Royale National Park staff are investigating after two people were found dead on the remote island in Lake Superior.

Rangers received two separate reports of two bodies found dead at a remote campground within the park on Sunday.

According to a press release from NPS, two rangers hiked overnight to get to the campground, arriving early Monday morning. After confirming the two deaths, additional crews were called.

What we don't know:

The National Park Service has not confirmed a cause of death.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no update from the department.

What they're saying:

An FBI spokesperson issued a statement to FOX 2 confirming that FBI employees had been on the island, but added it did not mean the agency had begun a probe into the deaths.

"We routinely assist our law enforcement partners upon request; however, this does not necessarily result in the FBI opening an investigation. FBI policy prohibits the confirmation of the existence of investigations, the release of information on investigations and any public report on the closing on an investigation."