Deceased Isle Royale hikers identified as Michigan father and son

The Brief A Michigan father and son have been identified as the two deceased hikers who were discovered on Isle Royale in June. Their bodies were found at South Lake Desor campground on June 10, leading to an investigation that involved the FBI. Both men were residents of Salem Township. The manner of death has not been released.



The two individuals found dead on Isle Royale in northern Lake Superior were identified as a father and a son from Washtenaw County.

The pair were discovered at a remote campground on the island, leading to an investigation by the National Park Service. The manner of death has not been confirmed.

What we know:

Death certificates obtained by FOX 2 identify the two deceased hikers as Bradley Kenneth Baird, 30, and John David Baird, 60, both of Salem Township in Southeast Michigan.

The death certificate, released from Keweenaw County, notes John as the father of Bradley. Both died on June 10, 2025, in Eagle Harbor Township, which Isle Royale is located in.

An autopsy was performed by Keweenaw Medical Examiner Michael McAllister.

According to the certificate, John Baird was the president of Admitted Carriers, an insurance agency. Bradley Baird is listed as a self-employed writer.

Related article

What we don't know:

The big unknown of the case remains, which is how the two died. Listed in the death certificate section for manner of death is "pending investigation."

Since beginning its investigation, the National Park Service has been assisted by the FBI. Federal law enforcement confirmed to FOX 2 in June that it was helping in the case, but that didn't mean it had begun its own investigation.

The backstory:

On June 10, the NPS put out a press release about two unidentified campers found dead at a backcountry campground within the park.

Rangers received separate reports from others on the island about two deceased individuals a day earlier and hiked out to the campground, later identified as South Lake Desor Campground.

The campground is located at an inland lake near the middle of the 45-mile-wide island.

Officials used aircraft, helicopters, and other resources for transportation assistance during the investigation.

A day later, the FBI released a statement that two of its agents had been to the island.

"We routinely assist our law enforcement partners upon request; however, this does not necessarily result in the FBI opening an investigation. FBI policy prohibits the confirmation of the existence of investigations, the release of information on investigations and any public report on the closing on an investigation," the statement read.

‘Screams at Desor South’

Dig deeper:

Before NPS announced the discovery, someone posted in the subreddit R/isleroyale about frightening sounds from the South Lake Desor campground.

The commotion was reported on June 6 and included additional details of a fight at a bathroom at the campground.

"Latrine door slammed a few times and then the yelling started. It was repetitive, filled with threats of self-harm and violence toward others. And it was relentless."

The poster confirmed they shared details with a ranger after leaving the campground during the screaming.