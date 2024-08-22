Dee Warner: Missing grandmother's body found in ammonia tank on husband's farm

article

It's been more than three years since Dee Warner was last seen but on Wednesday, Michigan State Police confirmed they found the grandmother's body – inside an anhydrous ammonia tank on the family farm.

Dee, 52, was last seen on April 24, 2021, in her Franklin Township home on Munger Road. Police ruled her death a homicide.

Her husband, Dale Warner, has been a person of interest since her disappearance and murder. However, her body had not been found until police discovered human remains inside a tank that contained anhydrous ammonia on Sunday.

The tank was on property belonging to Dale.

"The Jackson County Medical Examiner has positively identified the remains as Dee Warner," MSP First District stated on X on Wednesday.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Warner's brother and daughter spoke on Thursday after learning Dee Warner was found.

"It was disbelief. I hate to say it this way — there’s some joy in relief that after all that effort and all that time in an attempt to deceive us," her brother, Gregg Hardy, said. "We’d certainly like to tell her we love her very much. I think that covers it. We love her very much."

Warner was last seen on April 24, 2021, and family and friends spent years looking for her and seeking justice.

Last November, her husband, Dale Warner, was charged in her murder.

Last week, the biggest break in the case as remains were found inside the ammonia tank on the Lenawee County property.

Hardy says dental records helped investigators make the confirmation it was his sister. Now the family will wait to see if Dale Warner will go to trial.

"This is totally premeditated in my opinion. To kill your wife and tomb her in a steel tomb in an attempt to hide her forever," Hardy said.

Hardy says for anybody who is still searching for missing family members, do not give up. You may hit a cement wall at times but he urges you to use your resources and keep climbing up the mountain.