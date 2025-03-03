Dee Warner murder: Second arrest made in 2021 death is husband's son

article

A second arrest was made in the Dee Warner murder investigation, Michigan State Police said Monday.

Jaron Dale Warner - her husband's son - was arraigned on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony.

The 28-year-old Tecumseh man was arraigned in Lenawee County and given a bond of $125,000.

The backstory:

Dee Warner, 52, lived in Franklin Township and went missing April 24, 2021 – after last being seen at her Munger Road home.

In 2024 her husband Dale Warner was ordered to stand trial in the case on charges of homicide and tampering with evidence, even without the presence of a body.

But in August of 2024, MSP discovered remains on property owned by Dale Warner found to be the missing grandmother in an anhydrous ammonia tank on her husband's farm.

Dale Warner is set to stand trial on September 2, 2025. Jaron Warner is scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 10, at 9 a.m.

The Source: Information for this report came from Michigan State Police's Second District.



