State police: Arrest made in 2021 murder of Dee Warner

An arrest has been made in the 2021 murder of a missing Lenawee County woman, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

Dee Warner, who lived in Franklin Township, went missing April 24, 2021 after last being seen at her Munger Road home.

"Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Dee Warner. Dee Warner was reported missing in April of 2021. Suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment," posted The Michigan State Police 1st District on X.

State police said the arraignment will take place Wednesday, when more information, including the circumstances of the case, will be released.

Since her disappearance, investigators have searched numerous areas with no sign of Warner, 52, including numerous K9-led efforts, as well as using ground sonar.

