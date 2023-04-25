Deer breaks into Michigan home, runs around house before fleeing

A Michigan family heard someone breaking into their home Monday afternoon. Or so they thought.

Three children and their parents were home in Monitor Township when they heard their front window smash just after 4 p.m. It wasn't a burglar, though - it was a deer that started running through their house.

(Photos: Bay County, Michigan Sheriffs Office)

The family called 911, and a deputy from the Bay County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the deer in a bedroom. Other deputies arrived and helped block other rooms and lure the deer out.

The deer eventually fled through the front door, presumably off to cause mischief elsewhere.

No humans nor the deer were injured.