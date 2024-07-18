Samantha Woll murder: Defense in Michael Jackson-Bolanos trial 'frustrated' at partial verdict

After two of the four charges after five days of deliberations, the jury in the trial of Michael Jackson-Bolanos finished deadlocked on two of the four charges after five days of deliberations.

In a split decision, the jury said they were unable to reach a verdict on two charges – murder and home invasion. The jury found him not guilty of pre-meditated murder while finding him guilty of lying to police.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos’ attorney Brian Brown called the jury’s partial verdict a head-scratcher in the Samantha Woll murder case.

"Frustrated," he said. "We feel the jury should come back with a not guilty on the felony murder and also the home invasion first degree."

Woll was a prominent synagogue leader in Detroit.

Jackson-Bolanos said he discovered Woll’s body outside her home last October. But did not kill her. Now, prosecutors will decide if they want a re-trial.

FOX 2 spoke to attorney Todd Perkins — who’s not associated with the case — about the prosecution’s chances.

"It can go either way," Perkins said. "Both sides know what each side is going to do. I tend to think that a retrial benefits the defense more than it does the prosecution. Because you get to see all of the tricks, all of the testimony and all of the witnesses that might not have testified at the exam."

Brown was understandably against a retrial.

"Hopefully not, hopefully they see the weaknesses in their case," he said. "And see that, you know, my guy is innocent. And there is no point in going through this all again."

In the past hour, we got a statement from Detroit police which said this isn’t the outcome they wanted for Samantha Woll’s friends and loved ones.

Their hearts go out to them, and they have faith in the work of their investigators and prosecutor's office.

The defense continues to blame the ex-boyfriend.