'Deliberate exploitation:' Detroit man pleads guilty to identity theft and wire fraud

The Brief A 32-year-old man from Detroit faces 20 years behind bars for unemployment fraud. Records say he submitted the claims using the personal identifying information of multiple people. He will be sentenced on May 7.



A Detroit man pleaded guilty to unemployment fraud during the COVID Pandemic in 2020.

Big picture view:

Federal officials say 32-year-old Nicholas Overton from Detroit pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to court records, Overton submitted around 90 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims across 20 states, primarily in Michigan, California, New York, and Arizona. Officials say he received over $500,000 in fraudulent unemployment assistance payments.

Records say Overton submitted the claims using the personal identifying information of multiple people who were unaware that their identities had been compromised.

"Identity theft is not a victimless crime," said U.S. Attorney Gorgon. "It is a deliberate exploitation of real people for personal gain. With these pleas, the defendant is being held accountable, and this Office will continue to pursue those who use fraud and stolen identities to take advantage of others and undermine trust in public programs."

What's next:

Overton will be sentenced on May 7 and faces up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud and a mandatory, consecutive sentence of 2 years behind bars for aggravated identity theft.