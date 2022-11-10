Democratic sweep in Michigan brings new sense of hope for marginalized groups

Following Tuesday's midterm election there’s a sense of hope for Democrats at the statehouse in Lansing.

Democrats will control chambers of the House and Senate for the first time in almost 40 years.

"This is a Democratic party that includes everybody and values peoples’ diverse lived experiences," said Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield).

Moss, who is gay, believes this new era of the state legislature will reflect the diversity of the state we live in now. He adds it’s a chance to step away from the hate embraced by some republicans during Trump-era politics.

"Like other states in our country, Michigan has seen an increase in homophobia, transphobia, attacks on folks getting gender-affirming care, and we have been scapegoats for other issues like Prop 3," said Jerron Totten, the social justice engineer for LGBT Detroit.

The LGBTQ+ community is one of several marginalized communities which has traditionally backed the Democratic Party, but Tottensays voters still must hold them accountable.

"I hope, and I say this directly to voters, now is not the time to disengage. Yes, we had some victories but in order to keep what he have, we must continue to be plugged into our city, county, and state elected officials," he said.

Detroit NAACP president Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony agrees with the sentiment of accountability.

"Don’t waste time trying to mitigate opportunities that are not going anywhere. Fix your budget, look at priorities of people of various groups that have supported the policies and programs of the party," he said.

When asked how long it should take to see results, he said it will take time.

"A lot of political leaders say, 'This is what I’m going to do in my first 100 days.' So, you get 100 days to lay out your plan. This stuff is not going to happen overnight like that," Anthony said. "It’s going to take some time for us to get out of here. Hopefully, it won’t take as long."