Democrats take over state legislature for first time in 40 years with House, Senate wins

Tuesday was a big night for Democrats in Michigan - winning control of both the State House and Senate. It's the first time that's happened in almost 40 years.

Of course, the momentous night included a sweep at the top of the ticket in the race for governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.

The last time Democrats secured control of the legislature, well before State Senator Jeremy Moss (D-11th District) was even born.

"We have our marching orders from Michigan voters, who want us to invest back in our communities and actually put forward solutions to our problems," he said.

Moss says the plan for Democrats is to reinforce investments in K through 12 education, gun control legislation, and removing the tax burden from working families.

FOX 2: "Does this create any more pressure for Governor Whitmer, for yourself, and for other Democrats to get things done in a more timely manner?"

"I think we’ll be able to get more things done in a timely manner because we won’t have obstructionists," Moss said. "I think a lot of Michiganders understand that those who run for government to stop the government, typically fall in the Republican Party."

The Democratic takeover of the legislature comes months after the state’s redistricting process, which occurs every 10 years.

Michigan’s independent redistricting commission believed the map to be more fair for Republicans and Democrats — despite both sides of the aisle being critical of the decision at a time.

Detroit — a traditional Democratic stronghold — lost seats in Lansing due to the new map.

Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio weighed in on the results' impact.

"The significance of Democrats taking control of the State House and State Senate can’t be understated," he said. "It’s a significant development."

FOX 2: "How much did redistricting play a role in making this happen?"

"I think it had a big effect," said Dulio. "We looked at what the redistricting commission did in its in the process of drawing the lines. They were out to create competitive districts. They were out to create a map where that was proportional, in result to what the statewide popular vote was."

Moss says despite attempts by some Republicans to "embrace hate" in this post-Trump era of politics, he’s hopeful he can work with the other side of the aisle for the betterment of Michiganders across the state.