Demonstration along Detroit River calls for long-term ceasefire with Israel, Hamas

Metro Detroiters demonstrated calling for a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday downtown.

Stories are now emerging describing the terrifying conditions that hostages being held by Hamas were in. Today international mediators were calling for the release of additional hostages while pausing Israel’s air and ground assault.

"Words cannot convey the horrors of the occupation being experienced by Palestinians day to day," said one demonstrator.

A chorus of diverse voices advocated for an enduring armistice in Gaza and what has seemed like an all too elusive peace.

FOX 2: "Do you believe in a two-state solution?"

"Is it possible? I don’t know. I think at one point it would have been nice," said Amanda Mayer.

Demonstrators along the river in Detroit expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Their signs and chants a fervent yearning to rectify what is almost universally acknowledged as a humanitarian crisis as food, fuel and aid are hard to come by.

Weeks of heavy bombardment and a ground invasion have almost totally destroyed huge portions of Gaza and killed thousands of Palestinians.

"If you think about how it would feel to have your cities bombed the way it is in Gaza? It’s inhumane," said Mayer.

"I’m hoping to pressure the United States government, which is complicit in all of this, into two things," said Jacob Smith. "First of all, forcing a long-term ceasefire. Second of all, ending United States military aid to Israel."

According to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, about 1.7 million of the territory’s population of just over 2 million are internally displaced. Many are crammed into southern Gaza.

"No state has a right to make a class of citizens lesser, no state has a right to commit genocide," said Jackson Robak.

Despite the truce, on Wednesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the fact that Israel will continue to root out Hamas.