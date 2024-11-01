Department of Justice to monitor polls throughout Michigan, ensuring voter access

article

Every eligible American has the right to cast their ballot and make their voices heard on Nov. 5, and the Department of Justice says it plans to ensure that for everyone.

The DOJ said it will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in locations throughout Michigan, including Warren, Ann Arbor, Hamtramck, Detroit, and Flint on Tuesday.

The department said it regularly deploys staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the US. Here is how that will work:

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division would contact state and local election officials as needed throughout Election Day, saying that they will enforce the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act and Civil Rights Acts.

Meanwhile, the division’s Disability Rights Section will enforce the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to make sure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to vote.

The DOJ's Criminal Section will prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression.

On Tuesday, voters can ask the Civil Rights Division questions or issue complaints about possible violations of voting rights laws. The DOJ said reports can be made through the department’s website or by calling 800-253-3931.

The FBI will also have special agents available throughout the state to receive allegations of election fraud on Election Day. Voters can make a call to them at 313-965-2323.

The DOJ said any reports of violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to your local police department.

Election Day is on Tuesday. For more election news, tap here.