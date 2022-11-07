How to get to Metro Detroit voting polls for free this Election Day

article

If you don't have a vehicle, there are a few options for getting to the polls in Metro Detroit this Election Day.

SMART is offering free rides to everyone Tuesday.

Detroit Department of Transportation buses are not offering free rides, but transfers from SMART to DDOT buses will be issued.

Lime Scooters

Use a Lime scooter to get to the polls for free. Enter the promo code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022 to redeem this deal.

MoGo Bikes

Grab a MoGo Bike to get to the polls.

Using the Transit app or station kiosks, select the Free Ride Pass for an hour ride.

MoGo stations are in Detroit, Ferndale, Oak Park, Huntington Woods, Berkley, and Royal Oak.

While not free, Lyft is offering 50% off rides.

By using the code VOTE22, you will get 50%, up to $10, off rides to the polls during voting hours. This is available across the United States, and also applies to Lyft bike and scooter shares.