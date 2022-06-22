Deputies link man who exposed self to woman on trail to Washtenaw County home invasions

A man who exposed himself to a woman on a Washtenaw County trail is linked to other exposures and home invasions, authorities said.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was walking on the Border-to-Border Trail in Dexter Township when a man came up behind her and exposed himself. The victim said the man tried to stop her from leaving, but she escaped and called police to provide a description.

Deputies located the 37-year-old suspect and arrested him. He is being held in the Washtenaw County Jail on an aggravated indecent exposure charge.

During the investigation, deputies said they found information tying him to previous indecent exposure cases and Dexter area home invasions.

The investigation is ongoing.