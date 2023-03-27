Deputies looking for missing 15-year-old Pontiac boy who refuses to come home

article

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing teen who refuses to come home.

Deputies said Kore Darnell Adams Jr., 15, left his Pontiac home on March 20. He has answered some of his family's phone calls, but he won't tell them where he is and won't come back.

Adams is believed to be in the Pontiac area.

He weighs between 80 and 90 pounds and stands 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 248-858-4950.