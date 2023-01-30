Deputies looking for missing man last seen leaving McLaren Oakland Hospital

article

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man who left a Pontiac hospital during an evaluation Sunday night.

Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, left McLaren Oakland Hospital shortly before 11 p.m.

Hospital security told deputies that Longoria left the hospital and ran toward Huron Street.

Witnesses said they saw a man matching Longoria’s description near Perry and Fairgrove approximately 45 minutes after he was reported missing, however, he was not seen after that.

Deputies used K-9s and a drone to look for Longoria for hours.

Longoria is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray hospital gown and socks, and he was holding a blanket.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911.