Deputies seek missing 15-year-old girl last seen a week ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County deputies are looking for a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who has been missing for a week.
Jada Symone Lindsey was last seen by her father around midnight March 18.
Lindsey is Black, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. She wears her hair in a bun or ponytail. She also has dark blue braces.
She was wearing a black hoodie with a white patch on the chest and multicolored sleeves, stone-washed jeans with tears, and black and white Nike athletic shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 248-858-5001.