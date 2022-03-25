Deputies seek missing 15-year-old girl last seen a week ago

article

Oakland County deputies are looking for a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who has been missing for a week.

Jada Symone Lindsey was last seen by her father around midnight March 18.

Lindsey is Black, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds. She wears her hair in a bun or ponytail. She also has dark blue braces.

She was wearing a black hoodie with a white patch on the chest and multicolored sleeves, stone-washed jeans with tears, and black and white Nike athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 248-858-5001.