First suspect charged in Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling's murder

An 18-year-old Clinton Township resident was the first person to be charged in connection to Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling's murder.

Karim Blake Moore was arraigned in 36th District Court on Wednesday – on three counts of lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation and one count of resisting arrest.

Reckling, a nine-year veteran of the force, was part of the sheriff's office's stolen vehicle unit. They were called for a stolen vehicle investigation after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights during the day on Saturday.

Saturday night, around 10:50 p.m., Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side when the vehicle suddenly stopped and the occupants got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest.

The suspects ran three blocks from the scene after shooting Reckling, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney during the arraignment. But using a dog track, the suspects were located on a porch of someone they did not know.

"Along the way, two guns plus gloves were found," he said.

Moore was in the stolen vehicle, but told investigators he did not fire the shots, according to the assistant prosecutor.

He "admitted that he bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired, and he knew that they shot at the police," Penney said. "The defendant, during his interrogation, was repeatedly asked 'why aren't you giving us more information here?' He indicated something about being concerned about his safety in the community once he got out of prison."

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard called the incident an ambush.

Bradley Reckling and his family (Photo: OCSO)

Moore's bond was set at $100,000, no 10%. He will be back in court Friday for a bond re-determination hearing.

"I credit the prosecutor's office for not being in a rush to judgment or just charging him with homicide – and that could come down the line, I don't know, but what you have in front of you is a non-violent, non-assaultive, albeit serious, charge," said defense attorney Adam Clements.

Two of the three suspects in custody were previously out on bond on charges stemming from a carjacking and police chase back in March.

The carjacking case had ties to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office's auto theft team that Reckling was on. Police sources told FOX 2 that Reckling was there the night the two suspects were arrested in Detroit in March.

Those same suspects are now allegedly involved in Reckling's murder. They are being held for bond violations from the previous charges, and on Tuesday, their bonds were revoked in that case – which means they’ll stay in custody at the Detroit Detention Center.

Reckling leaves behind three daughters and a wife who is pregnant with their fourth child.

While a GoFundMe has been created in support of the family, the sheriff's office set up "Mission Oakland" –a 501-c3– to help as well. All donations to "Mission Oakland" go directly to the family, whereas GoFundMe automatically deducts 2.9% + $0.30 from each donation as a transaction fee.

Hundreds if not thousands attended a vigil at Romeo High School Wednesday night, where Reckling went to school and played football. He graduated from there in 2012.

Family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers were in the crowd to honor the fallen deputy.

"He's just a wonderful, very kind man," said Tina Richie, a neighbor of Reckling's family in northern Macomb County.

While Richie battled cancer, Reckling helped with repairs at her home since she was too sick to do them herself.

"They're going to have a lot of support, we're not going to leave them," Richie said.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 am at the Apostolic Church in Auburn Hills.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

Anyone with tips about Bradley's murder is being asked to anonymously call Detroit’s Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or contact DetroitRewards.tv.

