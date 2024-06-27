Deputy in hospital after shooting in Hillsdale County, suspect being sought

A deputy was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Hillsdale County on Thursday.

The shooting took place at Beecher and Lamb Roads in Hillsdale County, according to Michigan State Police's First District on X. Officers are still searching for the suspect, Eric Michael Fiddler.

"He is considered armed and dangerous," according to MSP.

Fiddler is described as a 5'10 white male who weighs about 190 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Eric Michael Fiddler (Via MSP First District on X)

The deputy's injuries were not released at this time.

"Several law enforcement agencies including K9, Aviation and ES Team are on scene," MSP posted. "MSP detectives will be handling the investigation."