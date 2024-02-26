Despite record warmth, skiing still open at Mt Holly

This week will see a wild roller coaster of temperatures in southeast Michigan as this extremely warm winter continues – with no snow expected anytime soon.

But for people who need the snow, it's been a burden on their businesses. That includes ski resorts like Mt Holly.

The roller coaster temperatures this week are emblematic of the roller coaster ski season. General Manager Mark Tibbits said they've been able to fake enough snow this year and hope to get two more weekends in before shutting it down.

Even though business has been a bit slower – he said he had about 2,000 to 3,000 skiers this weekend – demand remains high.

"This isn’t our first rodeo. There have been plenty of years just like this one. We’ve had two in my career that we’ve closed down by Valentine's Day. So this isn’t anything that we don’t prepare for," he said. "We’ve persevered to get enough snow out there for people to have an enjoyable time when they come out."

Typically, Tibbits said there is about 3 feet on the ground on Mt Holly – but that's now 2 feet due to the lack of snow.

Now Tibbits said they're going to have to pause for a few days. Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Mt Holly will be closed due to an unusual reason: severe weather. But he expects to reopen by the weekend. But at least one ski resort in west Michigan is closed already for the season.

"I’m really not (surprised they closed) -- especially in Southwestern Michigan. The times when it should be lake effect snow, it’s been lake effect rain," he said.

The good news, Tibbits said, is that people who are coming to ski are also sticking around to play a round of golf afterward.

Hopefully, snow will return next season, making it sweeter for those who waited.