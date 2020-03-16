Gov. Whitmer to temporarily shut down all bars, restaurants to 'eat-in' service

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on FOX 2 she'll be issuing an order later today that will temporarily shut down all bars and restaurants, to take effect at 3 p.m. Monday.

She said she'll be releasing more information later today about the order, but that it still permits restaurants to make food for carry-out and delivery. The big closure comes just days before thousands of Michiganders were sure to head out to the bars for St. Patrick's Day.

Whitmer said fitness centers would also be included in this latest order, as well as a number of other "large places of assemblage," though she didn't elaborate. You can watch her full interview here.

Full details are expected to be released later this morning and this story will be updated with the latest information.

Meanwhile, as cases in Michigan just jumped up to 53, Gov. Whitmer said she, too, is working remotely from home or the office during this state of emergency.

"It will be shorter if everyone does their part," she said. "And that means the curtailing of community spread through best hygenic practices and social distancing and washing your hands."

Today is also the first day schools are officially closed in Michigan for the next three weeks.

Just late last night, an additional 20 cases were confirmed positive in the state, bringing the total to 53.

One of the latest cases includes a child in Oakland County who had contact with another person infected. Whitmer wouldn't elaborate on the specific age of the child but would say that he is in the K-12 age range.

"That is something that I think shows that no generation is immune from this," she said. "And that's why it's important to close the schools and take the additional action to try and mitigate the spread and keep community safe."

Here is a current list of the 53 positive cases across Michigan right now:

Oakland County: 13

Wayne County: 12

Washtenaw County: 7

Macomb County: 4

Kent County: 4

Monroe County: 1

St Clair County: 2

Ingham County: 1

Montcalm County: 1

Bay County: 1

Charlevoix County: 1

Ottawa: 1

Unknown: 2

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

