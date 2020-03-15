Michigan raises number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in state to 53

Late Sunday night, the Michigan Health department announced it had increased the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 53.

The news comes after a health official announced a new total at 45, during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

The release came with an updated list of every case that's been confirmed in the state since its first positive cases were logged March 10. They are as follows:

• Washtenaw County, three adult males, all with a history of international travel.

• Detroit, adult female with unknown travel history.

• Oakland County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

• Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

• Macomb County, adult female with unknown travel history.

• Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19

• Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.

• Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

• Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

• Ottawa County, adult female with unknown travel and contact history.

• Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

• Macomb County, two adult males with no travel or contact reported.

• Wayne County, adult male with no travel or contact reported.

• Oakland County, adult male with international travel history.

• Oakland County, adult male with no history of travel or contacts.

• Detroit, adult female with no history of travel or contacts.

• Kent County, adult male with history of domestic travel.



The number of positive test results is expected to increase as the state receives more tests AND more people are tested for coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.