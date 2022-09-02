Detectives find heroin, cocaine, meth, hydraulic presses, $20K during Jackson County raids

article

Twelve raids Thursday in Jackson County led authorities to drugs, cash, and hydraulic presses used during the trafficking of narcotics.

Five of the search warrants were executed on motel rooms at the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while the others were executed at homes and commercial properties in Jackson.

Detectives said they found about an ounce of heroin, about nine ounces of cocaine, and about seventeen ounces of methamphetamine, as well as hydraulic presses, and about $20,000.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

The search warrants were part of an investigation into widespread heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine trafficking in Southeast Michigan.