DETOUR: Both sides of I-75 closed in Troy after tanker fire

I-75 is closed in both directions at Big Beaver Road in Troy after a tanker fire Monday.

The fire was on I-75 near Big Beaver Road. The freeway will be closed at least through Tuesday morning.

Woodward Avenue will be the detour while the freeway is closed. Drivers traveling north can exit the freeway at Rochester Road. Southbound drivers can get off at Square Lake Road.

Long delays are expected.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Rob Morosi said that it's unknown when a road inspection will happen but it all depends on when the cleanup is done.

He said that section of the new freeway may have be torn out and rebuilt because of the fire.