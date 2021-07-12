Expand / Collapse search

DETOUR: Both sides of I-75 closed in Troy after tanker fire

By Amber Ainsworth
Footage shows tanker tipping over, bursting into flames on I-75

A camera following a tanker on I-75 Monday caught the moments leading up to when it struck a barrier on the highway, tipped over, and fuel ignited, sending smoke and flames into the sky. Video Courtesy of the Troy Police Department

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - I-75 is closed in both directions at Big Beaver Road in Troy after a tanker fire Monday.

The fire was on I-75 near Big Beaver Road. The freeway will be closed at least through Tuesday morning.

Woodward Avenue will be the detour while the freeway is closed. Drivers traveling north can exit the freeway at Rochester Road. Southbound drivers can get off at Square Lake Road.

Long delays are expected.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Rob Morosi said that it's unknown when a road inspection will happen but it all depends on when the cleanup is done.

He said that section of the new freeway may have be torn out and rebuilt because of the fire.