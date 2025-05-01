Detroit 13-year-old recovering after being shot at a bus stop

article

The Brief A teen is recovering in the hospital after being shot near a bus stop and church in Detroit last week. 13-year-old Darrell Floyd was shot after leaving home to head to a nearby store. The suspect is facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder.



A teen is recovering in the hospital after being shot near a bus stop and church in Detroit last week.

Meanwhile, his mom is calling for justice as the alleged shooter is arraigned in court.

What they're saying:

13-year-old Darrell Floyd was shot after leaving home to head to a nearby store. On Thursday, his mom spoke about that day and expressed her relief that her son is okay.

Now the family is calling for justice, as on Thursday, the 16-year-old suspect was arraigned in court and is being charged as an adult for her alleged role in the shooting.

"It was a post posted on Instagram that she stated that she didn’t care who she was into it with, whether it was years ago or yesterday, she wanted to kill whoever she came across," said the mother. "She happened to see my son and hopped off the DDOT bus and shot him, so the target wasn’t necessarily him."

The suspect is facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder.

As the teen continues to recover, his mom says this tragic incident has forced him to stay at home.

What's next:

The victim is completing the remainder of the school year from home, away from classmates and friends. But the mom says she’s just glad her son is alive.