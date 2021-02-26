Detroit 17-year-old hasn't been seen since Feb. 1

Detroit police have put out a missing person report for a Detroit teenager last seen at the beginning of February.

Jacobi Bennett was last seen Feb. 1 in the evening on Littlefield Street.

Law enforcement said he left his home after getting in an argument with a family member and hasn't been seen since.

Bennett left his home at 8 p.m., which was located in the 16100 block of Littlefield.

The 17-year-old is five-foot-ten-inches, 175 pounds, has brown skin, and has short brown dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, back Adidas, jogging pants, and multi-colored Yezzy gym shoes. He was also carrying a Nike book bag filled with clothes.

Bennett is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.