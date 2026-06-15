Detroit 18-year-old charged in Ram truck infotainment system thefts
FOX 2 - An 18-year-old Detroit man was arrested for a string of infotainment screen thefts from Ram trucks.
The backstory:
Rajah Jamir Pritchard-Dixon was arrested in connection to the infotainment screens and modules believed to be stolen in St. Clair Shores.
On Friday the Macomb Auto Theft Squad and the Sheriff's Enforcement Team recovered four Ram infotainment screens and modules as well as property stolen from vehicles from a residence in the 21600 block of Moross in Detroit.
Pritchard-Dixon was taken into custody and charged with one count each of breaking and entering a vehicle with damage to it, a five-year felony and attempted larceny from a motor vehicle, a 2.5-year felony.
He was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond and requires a tether upon release.
Since April, MATS has been investigating 29 thefts of Ram infotainment systems reported in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville, and St. Clair Shores.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.