Detroit 3-year-old accidentally shoots self after getting ahold of handgun

A 3-year-old girl is recovering from an accidental gunshot wound she suffered after getting her hands on a firearm early Thursday morning.

Detroit police say the child was listed in temporary serious condition after undergoing surgery for the injury. They first responded to a home in the 9000 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Schaffer on the city's west side for the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident, telling media they've received conflicting details around how the girl got ahold of the weapon.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the girl was taken to Henry Ford Hospital with the injury before she was taken to Children's Hospital for surgery. She remains at the hospital, but is alert and playing around, police said.

Police have since towed the SUV that the girl was transported in as they investigate.

No other details were given.

The incident follows a deadly weekend in Detroit that left seven people dead from gun violence.