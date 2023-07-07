Detroit 8-year-old shot while sleeping; doorbell cam catches driveby shooting

A Detroit 8-year-old boy has been hospitalized after police said he was caught in the crossfire during a driveby near midtown.

Police said the 8-year-old was asleep in his bed in the Brewster Projects near midtown Detroit early Friday morning when someone pulled up and started shooting.

"Any type of violence of that nature is traumatic for anyone – especially a child," Detroit Police Commander Melissa Gardner said. "The child was asleep at the time he was struck, unfortunately, the mother is awakened to the sounds of crying and finds the child has been shot."

Gardner said the boy was shot in the shoulder by a bullet from a hire-powered rifle. His mom rushed him to Children's Hospital around 3 a.m., just across Mack Ave from the home. He's being treated and currently listed as stable.

Police said it started as a shootout between people in two cars in the complex and it caught on a Ring doorbell camera. The bullet that hit the boy went through the wall, police said.

This is the 59th child to be shot in Detroit this year alone, 7 of which have been fatal.

The boy's aunt, Deshania Donwell, said the little boy will be traumatized from the shooting but is expected to survive.

"He’s pretty friendly. He's outgoing, rides his bike over here," Donwell said. "I’m happy he’s going to be okay it’s a blessing."

Investigators are still trying to determine who was involved in the shooting and are asking for help identifying the cars.

"We wish people would not resort to gun violence to resolve their issues," Gardner said.