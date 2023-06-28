CPS worker put on leave after Detroit baby's death; 9-month-old had signs of abuse, sources say

A supervisor within the health department's Child Protective Services agency has been put on administrative leave after a 9-month-old baby girl died Monday.

Family of Kinsley Evans say they had been trying to regain custody of her for weeks, begging the state to listen to their concerns for her wellbeing. But on June 26, she was rushed to the hospital after it was discovered she wasn't breathing.

Sources say Kinsley had signs of abuse.

"That was my first grandchild she was like another child to me," Asia Nelson said. "Kinsley was a happy baby, she was smart...she was happy."

The heartbreak of Kinsley's death has left the family with a sense of dread that had intervention occurred, she would still be alive. She had been in the care of her biological father since Memorial Day and that his visit was only supposed to be a couple of hours.

But when family went to retrieve her, they were rebuked.

"When we tried to go get her, he said I'm not giving her back to y'all," Nelson said.

Kinsley Evans, 9-months-old, died with signs of abuse on her body. The girls family said they had been trying to get custody of her for weeks.

The last time she was seen alive was at an apartment off Schaefer Highway near I-96 on Detroit's west side.

Nelson and her daughter, Keondra Irving, said they contacted Detroit Police this month to do a welfare check on the baby. One officer reported seeing Kinsley inside the apartment at Schaefer Highway and reported the girl was fine.

Nelson said they tried to get CPS involved and petitioned the 36th district court to get her back, but not in time.

"I screamed for help over and over again. I did it the right way," Nelson said.

Kinsley's body showed signs of abuse but, as of Wednesday, no charges have been filed and a cause of death has not been determined.

"The examiner said it would be six-month before they know what the cause of death is," Nelson said.

We reached out to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office but they did not have information to release. A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a statement saying it takes "very seriously its responsibility to protect children."

"While the department cannot discuss specifics of the case, a supervisor involved in this case has been placed on administrative leave while the department investigates how it was handled."

The girl's family created a GoFundMe account to help the family seek justice. Click here for more information.