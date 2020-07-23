Detroit activist arrested during peaceful protest of Shelby Twp. police chief

A well-known Detroit activist was arrested during a peaceful protest demanding the Shelby Twp. police chief resign.

Rev. W.J. Rideout III was arrested by police during a protest Wednesday night of Police Chief Robert Shelide. Shelide recently served a 30-day suspension for online comments made about protesters around the country during the George Floyd marches around the country.

His social media posts promoted police brutality and although he claimed he was referencing those rioting and not protesting, he was suspended while some in the community believe it was not enough.

On Wednesday night, protests were held outside the police department. Tensions have escalated the past three days since Shelide's suspension ended with both protesters and the police department claiming they have received threats on social media.

Rideout's attorney Michael Chehab said when he arrived at the protest tonight, police officers claimed they had a warrant for his arrest.

"The warrant was for disobeying a lawful order which allegedly was, they didn't clarify," Chehab said. "This was obviously retaliatory and the reverend will get his day in court."

Witnesses said that police told them Rideout was being arrested for blocking the road.

Chehab said Rideout was at the protest two days ago when the roads were blocked off, and that he was acting as a peacemaker with counter-protesters.

Protesters say they have received support but gotten threats from counter-protesters who have posted messages about running them down.