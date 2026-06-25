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The Brief Kroger is expanding its rewards point system. "Fuel points" will now just be known as "points," and can also be used for discounts on groceries. Shoppers can check their points balance online or in the app.



Kroger is expanding its rewards points system.

Shoppers earn points for every dollar they spend in-store and online.

Kroger rewards points changes

Big picture view:

Kroger is changing the way fuel points work, giving shoppers the option to now use those points for discounts on items besides gas.

What’s changing:

"Fuel points" will now just be known as "points," and can be used as usual for discounts at the pump – and now also for dollars off groceries.

Fuel discounts: Save 10 cents per gallon at the pump for every 100 points redeemed, up to $1 per gallon

Dollars off groceries: $1 off purchases for every 100 points redeemed, up to $10 per day

Dig deeper:

To redeem your points for dollars off groceries, shoppers need to log into their digital account at Kroger.com or the Kroger app and apply the points before checkout.

Kroger Boost members earn twice the points on purchases, along with other exclusive membership perks like free delivery.

Gas prices

Local perspective:

Kroger has 121 grocery stores across 83 cities in Michigan, with many using the points system to save on gas.

Gas Buddy just predicted average national gas prices over the Fourth of July holiday will be the second most expensive on record for the holiday at $3.75 per gallon. The record for the holiday stands at $4.80 in 2022.