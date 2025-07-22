Detroit activist charged with breaking Guardian Building windows with sling shot

The Brief Armed with a slingshot, a dynamic duo targeted the windows and doors of the Guardian Building. Ramzu Yunus and his partner Angela Williams were accused of vandalism. FOX 2 has been covering Yunus since 2016, with a judge noticing his lengthy criminal history.



Two people were allegedly causing problems in downtown Detroit after damaging the windows of an iconic building, and this was not one suspect's first rodeo.

Big picture view:

Armed with a slingshot, the duo targeted the windows and doors of the Guardian Building. Meanwhile, one of the suspects has a checkered past that FOX 2 has covered over the past decade.

Ramzu Yunus and his partner Angela Williams were accused of vandalism.

Yunus' defense attorney argued for a personal bond Tuesday in court as investigators say he and Williams shot out windows and a door at the Guardian Building and possibly several others a week ago.

The backstory:

FOX 2 has been covering Yunus since 2016, with a judge noticing his lengthy criminal history.

He first made an appearance at a rowdy rally in Highland Park in 2016, promising free homes and $100k through violence.

He then appeared in 2021 outside the Coleman A. Young Building passing out fake deeds to actual Detroit Landbank-owned homes. The whole scheme, of course, disappointed hundreds of families.

FOX 2 saw him one final time in 2021, getting arrested for squatting in a Detroit home, allegedly shooting at private security trying to evict him.

He was never charged, and warned many that violence was coming.

What's next:

Fast-forward to July 2025, where the duo likely targeted the Guardian Building because it is where the Detroit Landbank is housed.