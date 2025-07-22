Expand / Collapse search

Detroit activist charged with breaking Guardian Building windows with sling shot

By and Brendan Vrabel
Published  July 22, 2025 10:53pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Activist charged with vandalizing Guardian Building

Activist charged with vandalizing Guardian Building

Armed with a slingshot, the duo targeted the windows and doors of the Guardian Building. Meanwhile, one of the suspects has a checkered past that FOX 2 has covered over the past decade.

The Brief

    • Armed with a slingshot, a dynamic duo targeted the windows and doors of the Guardian Building.
    • Ramzu Yunus and his partner Angela Williams were accused of vandalism.
    • FOX 2 has been covering Yunus since 2016, with a judge noticing his lengthy criminal history.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were allegedly causing problems in downtown Detroit after damaging the windows of an iconic building, and this was not one suspect's first rodeo.

Big picture view:

Armed with a slingshot, the duo targeted the windows and doors of the Guardian Building. Meanwhile, one of the suspects has a checkered past that FOX 2 has covered over the past decade. 

Ramzu Yunus and his partner Angela Williams were accused of vandalism. 

Yunus' defense attorney argued for a personal bond Tuesday in court as investigators say he and Williams shot out windows and a door at the Guardian Building and possibly several others a week ago. 

The backstory:

FOX 2 has been covering Yunus since 2016, with a judge noticing his lengthy criminal history. 

He first made an appearance at a rowdy rally in Highland Park in 2016, promising free homes and $100k through violence. 

He then appeared in 2021 outside the Coleman A. Young Building passing out fake deeds to actual Detroit Landbank-owned homes. The whole scheme, of course, disappointed hundreds of families.

FOX 2 saw him one final time in 2021, getting arrested for squatting in a Detroit home, allegedly shooting at private security trying to evict him. 

He was never charged, and warned many that violence was coming. 

What's next:

Fast-forward to July 2025, where the duo likely targeted the Guardian Building because it is where the Detroit Landbank is housed. 

The Source: FOX 2 used information from previous stories in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit