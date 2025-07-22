Detroit activist charged with breaking Guardian Building windows with sling shot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were allegedly causing problems in downtown Detroit after damaging the windows of an iconic building, and this was not one suspect's first rodeo.
Big picture view:
Armed with a slingshot, the duo targeted the windows and doors of the Guardian Building. Meanwhile, one of the suspects has a checkered past that FOX 2 has covered over the past decade.
Ramzu Yunus and his partner Angela Williams were accused of vandalism.
Yunus' defense attorney argued for a personal bond Tuesday in court as investigators say he and Williams shot out windows and a door at the Guardian Building and possibly several others a week ago.
The backstory:
FOX 2 has been covering Yunus since 2016, with a judge noticing his lengthy criminal history.
He first made an appearance at a rowdy rally in Highland Park in 2016, promising free homes and $100k through violence.
He then appeared in 2021 outside the Coleman A. Young Building passing out fake deeds to actual Detroit Landbank-owned homes. The whole scheme, of course, disappointed hundreds of families.
FOX 2 saw him one final time in 2021, getting arrested for squatting in a Detroit home, allegedly shooting at private security trying to evict him.
He was never charged, and warned many that violence was coming.
What's next:
Fast-forward to July 2025, where the duo likely targeted the Guardian Building because it is where the Detroit Landbank is housed.
