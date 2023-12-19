Detroit adds parking enforcement on Sundays, in new residential parking zones

Starting in the new year, some changes are coming to Detroit parking.

The Municipal Parking Department will begin enforcing parking in new residential parking zones. These zones in Cass Park, Selden, Southern Brush Park, and Central Brush Park provide street parking for residents who do not have driveways. The city first announced plans to require a permit in these zones over the summer.

Each zone is different, though in most cases, anyone can park in residential parking zones during specific times. Parking becomes restricted to only residential permit holders during certain hours, which in many cases is after 5 p.m. Residents who need a parking permit can get them here.

The enforcement will start in phases, beginning with Cass Park and Selden on Jan. 2, Southern Brush Park on Jan. 16, and Central Brush Park in February.

"We worked very hard with Council President Mary Sheffield and former Council Member Castaneda-Lopez to draft this ordinance which gives us the ability to create residential parking zones that are laser-focused on the issues surrounding each individual neighborhood," said Keith Hutchings, Director of the Municipal Parking Department. "We know change isn’t easy, but enforcing these new zones will improve the quality of life for these residents who have asked for them."

In addition to enforcing the new residential zones, the Municipal Parking Department will begin enforcing parking safety violations on Sundays. Metered parking will remain free on Sundays, but the department will now enforce violations such as blocking fire hydrants, alleys, driveways, bus stops, no parking zones, and no standing zones. Previously, these violations were not enforced on Sunday.

Sunday enforcement starts Jan. 7.