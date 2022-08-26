Detroit Animal Care waives adoption fees through Sunday to celebrate National Dog Day

article

Find a new best friend at Detroit Animal Care and Control!

The shelter is waiving adoption fees through Sunday, August 28, for National Dog Day.

All available dogs are microchipped and neutered and receive a veterinary exam which includes heartworm testing and vaccinations to prevent dog-related diseases such as PARVO and distemper, according to the DAC.

"We are celebrating National Dog Day by waiving all fees throughout the coming weekend so we can match people with their new best four-legged friend," said Mark Kumpf, Director of Animal Care. "I invite anyone who wants a new best friend to come in and take a look at the many deserving dogs in need of a new home."

Listings of pets available to adopt and foster are updated daily throughout the week on the Detroit Health Department’s Detroit Animal Care Facebook page.

