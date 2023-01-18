Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid

Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up.

"We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore.

But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near Vernor and Chene.

"It's been gone for probably almost a year," said another resident.

And some people who live there are afraid to show their face because there's been reports of crime there.

"I had a Chevy Monte Carlo parked over there, and my (expletive) was busted out on a Sunday," said resident Bobby Hamilton. "My (expletive) car was gone. They just took my (expletive). You know what I'm saying."

And it's not like the residents haven't been complaining.

"I wrote the office, I called Continental Management, and still no hope," said Moore.

But speaking of hope, FOX 2 ran into a representative of the Continental Management Company.

FOX 2: "Where is your gate?"

"The gate is being fixed," said Lillian McAdoo. "I just work for the company. Eventually they're going to get the gate fixed."

Moore however, remains skeptical.

"That's what they told the two auto theft detectives," she said. "(They said) we're going to get a security camera, a security guard, and the gate fixed."

Other communities around there have their gates fixed.

"I have another nice car, my daughter lets me use but I'm not gonna bring it over here," Hamilton said.

"That would be the best thing for you to do," McAdoo said. "But like I said, there's nothing I can do about that, I just work for the company. The gate is in the process of being fixed. That's all I can tell you."

To be continued.



