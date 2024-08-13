Detroit apartment complex owner fined for persistently inoperable elevators

An apartment complex, 8330 On the River, is home to senior citizens and people with disabilities – but its residents, like James Jordan, say "the elevator seems to stay off more than it stays on."

The building situated on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit is equipped with a pair of elevators to serve the entire 18-story structure. However, residents have reported to Fox 2 Problem Solvers on multiple occasions that only one elevator is usually operational – including right now.

"This ain’t the first rodeo," said another concerned resident, Michael Squirewell. "This has been a major problem. I stay on the 17th floor and trying to go up the stairs, if I’m carrying something or not, it’s bad."

And with only one elevator working, the wait can be very long.

"I came down to get a package at 10:45 (a.m.) – I can’t walk, I'm on the 16th floor, and I was down here seven and a half hours," a disabled woman who lives in the complex said. "Down here waiting on the elevator."

Sometimes, residents say both elevators are out at the same time, and despite complaining to management, nothing has improved.

"I had to walk downstairs at least three times in one week and I live on the 18th floor, and I’m disabled," Jordan said. "By the time I made the decision to walk down 18 flights of stairs, both elevators were inoperable. …How are the paramedics going to get to me?"

FOX 2 contacted the property management, who issued a statement saying that as of Tuesday, Aug. 13, they had obtained complete authorization from state officials to begin "expansive restoration" on the non-operational elevator. Repairs are expected to begin by the end of the week.

However, the property owner is now facing fines, according to the city's Buildings Safety Engineering Environmental Department (BSEED).

"Two tickets were issued," said BSEED's Chief Enforcement Officer Arthur Rushin. "The fine amount for not having a certificate of compliance is $250, and then the elevator ticket will be issued today – I believe it is $1,000."

Inspectors from the City of Detroit were also sent out to ensure efforts are underway to guarantee operations will return to normal.

"The City of Detroit, we are going to work with the law department to get the owner into some type of compliance agreement, so that the repair will be made," Rushin said.

Officials say if an issue at a rental property is not being addressed, speak up.

"They should reach out to the Buildings Safety Engineering Environmental Department," Rushin said. "We have a link on our web page where they can file a complaint."





