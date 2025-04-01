The Brief Fire officials believe the cause of an explosion at a Detroit apartment Monday morning was a gas leak Little could be salvaged from the complex, located on the city's west side, which was torn down after the blast Three people are still receiving treatment due to burns from the explosion, including two who remain in critical condition



The Detroit Fire Department has ruled a gas leak the cause behind a massive explosion that blew out an apartment complex Monday morning.

What caused the gas leak is still under investigation.

The latest:

A day after 12 residents were evacuated from a west Detroit apartment, crews have almost finished demolishing the remains of complex.

At the corner of Littlefield and Schoolcraft, an excavator scooped up the debris from the apartment and dropped the materials into haulers to be carted away. Apart from some gas meters, there wasn't much else that could be saved.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, a first-floor gas leak was the cause of the Monday morning blast, which hospitalized several people and leaving three in critical condition.

A 3-year-old girl, a pregnant woman, and another man continue to receive treatment from the explosion, which left their bodies badly burned.